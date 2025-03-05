Shami's Amazing Record In ICC Knockout Games

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami boasts an impressive record of 13 wickets in five ICC ODI knockout matches. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami continued his amazing record in ICC events with a superb spell in the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.



Shami was India's best bowler with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs to play a vital role in restricting Australia to 264, which India chased down in 48.1 overs to win by four wickets.



He gave India the early breakthrough dismissing Cooper Connolly for a nine-ball duck before he claimed Steve Smith's important wicket for 73 in the 37th over and then dismissed Nathan Ellis for 10 in the penultimate over.



He took his tally to 13 wickets in five matches at an incredible average of 19.76 in ICC ODI knockout games -- the third most wickets by an Indian bowler in ICC knockout games.

Shami's performances in ICC ODI Knockout games:

Game Figures vs Bangladesh, 2015 World Cup, Quarter-final 2/37 vs Australia, 2015 World Cup, Semi-final 0/68 vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup, Semi-final 7/57 vs Australia, 2023 World Cup, Final 1/47 vs Australia, 2025 Champions Trophy, Semi-final 3/48

Shami surpassed Harbhajan Singh, who had taken 11 wickets at 29.27, in third position.



Left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan is the most successful bowler for India in ICC ODI knockout games with 17 wickets in 11 games at an average of 28.



Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar is second best with 15 wickets at an average of 26.66.

Overall, Shami, playing in his first Champions Trophy, has excelled with the ball -- picking up eight wickets in five games, including a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh.



In World Cups, he boasts an amazing record with 55 wickets from 18 matches at an average of 13.52, including four five-wicket hauls.