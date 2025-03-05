HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Steve Smith retires from ODIs after Champions Trophy exit

Steve Smith retires from ODIs after Champions Trophy exit

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 12:29 IST

x

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith says Test cricket remains a priority and he is looking forward to the World Test Championship final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia's stand-in skipper and batting mainstay Steve Smith announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals following his team's semi-final loss to India in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who top-scored in the match with a 96-ball 73, informed his teammates of the decision after the four-wicket loss on Tuesday night, according to a statement from Cricket Australia.

 

He will continue to play Tests and T20 Internationals.

"It feels like the right time to make way. It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said.

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage," he added.

Since making his debut in 2010 as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Smith evolved into one of Australia's finest ODI batters, amassing 5,800 runs in 170 matches at an average of 43.28, with 12 centuries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shami's Amazing Record In ICC Knockouts
Shami's Amazing Record In ICC Knockouts
Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz
Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz
Smith 'not buying into' notion of India's venue edge
Smith 'not buying into' notion of India's venue edge
Gambhir hoping India produces 'perfect game' in final
Gambhir hoping India produces 'perfect game' in final
'Just rotating strike' the key to Kohli's masterclass
'Just rotating strike' the key to Kohli's masterclass

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Summer Cool Recipe: Tamarind Mint Sherbet

webstory image 2

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

webstory image 3

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

VIDEOS

Americans react to President Trump's speech to Congress5:52

Americans react to President Trump's speech to Congress

One family made Rs 30 cr profit during Kumbh: Yogi3:06

One family made Rs 30 cr profit during Kumbh: Yogi

J-K's Bhalesa looks stunning in sunlight after two days of continuous snowfall1:40

J-K's Bhalesa looks stunning in sunlight after two days...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD