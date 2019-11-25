News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ thump England by innings and 65 runs in first Test

NZ thump England by innings and 65 runs in first Test

November 25, 2019 09:58 IST

New Zealand's Neil Wagner (right) celebrates with BJ Watling (left) after taking the wicket of England's Stuart Broad to win the first Test match on day five at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Monday

IMAGE: New Zealand's Neil Wagner (right) celebrates with BJ Watling (left) after taking the wicket of England's Stuart Broad to win the first Test match on day five at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Monday. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand wrapped up an impressive innings and 65-run victory over England shortly after tea on the fifth day of the first Test at Bay Oval on Monday with Neil Wagner running through the lower order.

 

Wagner took three wickets in 17 balls for just one run as England collapsed from 132-5 to 138-8 before tea, then broke a 59-run ninth-wicket partnership between Jofra Archer and Sam Curran after they had threatened to thwart the hosts.

The left armer then trapped Stuart Broad in front for a first ball duck to end England’s resistance at 197 and end with figures of 5-44 from 19.2 overs.

England had resumed on Monday on 55-3 and needing to bat the entire final day to stop New Zealand from taking a 1-0 lead into the second match of the two-Test series that starts on Friday in Hamilton.

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

India continue record-breaking run in Tests

India continue record-breaking run in Tests

Gavaskar chides Kohli, says India won before Ganguly too

Gavaskar chides Kohli, says India won before Ganguly too

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use