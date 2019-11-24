News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gavaskar chides Kohli, says India won Tests before Ganguly's era too

Gavaskar chides Kohli, says India won Tests before Ganguly's era too

November 24, 2019 23:10 IST

'India were also winning in the '70s and '80s. He wasn't born then'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli poses with the series trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar took exception to Virat Kohli's comment that India began to stand up to tough Test challenges during Sourav Ganguly's era, arguing that the team was winning even when the current captain was not even born.

 

After India's crushing win in the second Test against Bangladesh, Kohli said India have learnt to stand up and it all 'started from Dada's (Sourav Ganguly) team'.

Not impressed with the thought of Kohli, former captain Gavaskar said, "The Indian captain said that this thing started in 2000 with Dada's (Ganguly's) team. I know Dada is the BCCI president, so maybe Kohli wanted to say nice things about him. But India were also winning in the '70s and '80s. He wasn't born then."

"A lot of people still think that cricket started only in the 2000s. But the Indian team won overseas in the '70s. The Indian team also won away in 1986. India also drew series overseas. They lost as other teams did," Gavaskar said at the post-match show on Star Sports. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Well done #fastbowlers on winning the game for team'

'Well done #fastbowlers on winning the game for team'

Felt like IPL match: Kohli on playing Day/Night Test

Felt like IPL match: Kohli on playing Day/Night Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use