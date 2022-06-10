News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ skipper Williamson tests positive for COVID-19

NZ skipper Williamson tests positive for COVID-19

June 10, 2022 08:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson took a rapid antigen test after experiencing minor symptoms on Thursday and will be in isolation for five days. Photograph: Andrew Boyers /Reuters

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England starting on Friday at Trent Bridge after testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the match.

Williamson, his country's best batsman, will begin five days of isolation and be replaced as captain by Tom Latham, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

 

Experienced opener Hamish Rutherford, who is in England playing in a domestic Twenty20 competition, will come into the squad.

"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

"We're all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be."

New Zealand crashed to a five-wicket loss at Lord's on Sunday to go 1-0 down in the three-match series. The final Test will take place at Headingley from June 23.

The Black Caps have already lost all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for the series due to a heel injury. He was replaced in the squad by Michael Bracewell.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Captain Pant on what went wrong for India in 1st T20I
Captain Pant on what went wrong for India in 1st T20I
World Record! Mumbai rout Uttarakhand by 725 runs
World Record! Mumbai rout Uttarakhand by 725 runs
SA's Markram tests positive for COVID-19
SA's Markram tests positive for COVID-19
Like Mira's Cute Summer Style?
Like Mira's Cute Summer Style?
Why Is Nepal Keeping This Indian In Jail?
Why Is Nepal Keeping This Indian In Jail?
Why refiners are buying more crude from Russia
Why refiners are buying more crude from Russia
Man held for Kanpur violence-linked posts on FB
Man held for Kanpur violence-linked posts on FB

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PHOTOS: How Miller, Van der Dussen ripped apart India

PHOTOS: How Miller, Van der Dussen ripped apart India

PHOTOS: Miller thrills to stun India in 1st T20I

PHOTOS: Miller thrills to stun India in 1st T20I

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances