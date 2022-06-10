PHOTOS: How Miller, Van der Dussen ripped apart India

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen smashed blistering half-centuries to lead South Africa to a thrilling seven-wicket win over India in the first Twenty20 International in Delhi on Thursday.

Chasing 212 for victory, South Africa's top order wobbled but Miller and Van der Dussen plundered 131 runs from 63 balls in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand to secure victory with five balls remaining.



Van der Dussen made 75 not out off 46 balls, which included five sixes. Miller's unbeaten 64 off 31 balls also contained five sixes as South Africa pulled off their biggest successful chase in T20 cricket.



The defeat ended India's 12-match winning streak in this format.



A look at how South Africa outclassed India in first T20I:

