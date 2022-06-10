News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: How Miller, Van der Dussen ripped apart India

PHOTOS: How Miller, Van der Dussen ripped apart India

June 10, 2022 00:02 IST
David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen smashed blistering half-centuries to lead South Africa to a thrilling seven-wicket win over India in the first Twenty20 International in Delhi on Thursday.

Chasing 212 for victory, South Africa's top order wobbled but Miller and Van der Dussen plundered 131 runs from 63 balls in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand to secure victory with five balls remaining.

Van der Dussen made 75 not out off 46 balls, which included five sixes. Miller's unbeaten 64 off 31 balls also contained five sixes as South Africa pulled off their biggest successful chase in T20 cricket.

The defeat ended India's 12-match winning streak in this format.

A look at how South Africa outclassed India in first T20I:

 

 

IMAGE: David Miller celebrates after racing to his half-century from just 22 balls in the first T20 International against India in Delhi on Thursday. BCCI

 

IMAGE: David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen celebrate winning the first T20 International. BCCI

 

IMAGE: Rassie van der Dussen hits out. BCCI

 

IMAGE: David Miller hits a six. BCCI

 

IMAGE: Dwaine Pretorius is bowled by Harshal Patel. BCCI

 

IMAGE: India captain Rishabh Pant speaks to David Miller. BCCI

 

IMAGE: India captain Rishabh Pant and his deputy Hardik Pandya discuss tactics. BCCI

 

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's attacking knock at the end powered India to a huge total. BCCI

 

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan recovered after a shaky start to hit a quickfire half-century. BCCI

 

 
SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

