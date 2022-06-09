News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA's Markram tests positive for COVID-19

SA's Markram tests positive for COVID-19

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 09, 2022 19:39 IST
Aiden Markram

IMAGE: Aiden Markram. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

South Africa batter Aiden Makram was on Thursday ruled out of the opening T20I against India after testing positive for COVID-19.

 

Markram, who was a part of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, was unavailable for selection for the series-opener revealed captain Temba Bavuma at the toss.

He had cleared the first round of testing along with the rest of the South African squad last week after arriving in New Delhi on June 2.

"Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes in and it is a debut for him," Bavuma said.

Debutant Tristan Stubbs is a 21-year-old middle-order batter.

