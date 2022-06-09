News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Record! Mumbai rout Uttarakhand by 725 runs

World Record! Mumbai rout Uttarakhand by 725 runs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 09, 2022 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: 41-time Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai crushed minnows Uttarakhand by a staggering 725 runs to break New South Wales' 92-year-old Sheffield Shield record. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

Domestic giants Mumbai on Thursday broke the world record for highest margin of victory in the history of first-class cricket as they crushed minnows Uttarakhand by a staggering 725 runs on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final at the KSCA Ground in Alur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Thursday.

 

Mumbai broke New South Wales' 92-year-old Sheffield Shield record when they beat Queensland by 685 runs.

In the Ranji Trophy, the previous record for highest margin for victory was held by Bengal, who had defeated Odisha by 540 runs in 1953-54.

Mumbai's world record comes a day after Bengal broke a 129-year-old one with all their nine batters scoring half-century in a single innings against Jharkhand in another quarter-final.

Mumbai will take on Uttar Pradesh in the semi-finals.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions, who dominated right from the first-day, declared their second innings at 261/3 and thus set Uttarakhand an improbable 794-run target.

They had piled up 647/8 declared in their first essay, riding on maiden double hundred from debutant Suved Parkar (252).

Uttarakhand who were bundled out for partly 114 in their first essay, once again capitulated in front of the Mumbai bowlers, as they were bundled out for just 69 in the second innings.

Mumbai bowlers led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni run riot. Kulkarni (3/11) along with in-form left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3/15) and off-spinner Tanush Kotian (3/13) grabbed three wickets apiece as none of the Uttarakhand batters showed any spine.

Kulkarni wreaked havoc as he first castled opener Kamal Singh (0) and then trapped rival skipper Jay Bista (0) in front of the wickets, with the opposition tottering at 1/2. He then cleaned up Robin Bist (3) with a delivery that jagged backed in as Uttarakhand was starring at a huge defeat.

In-form Mulani, who had grabbed a fifer in the first innings, got into the act and ran through the middle-order. His victims included Kunal Chandela (21), Dikshanshu Negi (5) and Mayank Mishra (0).

Wickets kept tumbling for the hill state even as Kotian dismissed three lower-order batters in quick succession and also grabbed the final wicket of Agrim Tiwari to cap off a historic win for his side.

For Uttarakhand, such was the collapse that only wicket-keeper Shivam Khurana (25 not out) and Chandela could reach the double-figure mark.

Mumbai's medium pacer Mohit Awasthi (1/5) also played his part to perfection.

Parkar was adjudged the player of the match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan's Babar breaks Kohli's phenomenal record
Pakistan's Babar breaks Kohli's phenomenal record
Harbhajan's choice for 'India's future captain'
Harbhajan's choice for 'India's future captain'
'Mithali is a legend, no doubt about it'
'Mithali is a legend, no doubt about it'
10 Healthy Tips for Women
10 Healthy Tips for Women
HC judge recuses from hearing Deshmukh's bail plea
HC judge recuses from hearing Deshmukh's bail plea
Bishnoi henchman grilled for threat letter to Salman
Bishnoi henchman grilled for threat letter to Salman
Pakistan pacer Hasnain cleared to bowl again
Pakistan pacer Hasnain cleared to bowl again

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Ranji: Bengal's batters break 129-year-old record!

Ranji: Bengal's batters break 129-year-old record!

Mithali Raj: The biggest superstar of women's cricket

Mithali Raj: The biggest superstar of women's cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances