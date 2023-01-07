News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ seamer Henry ruled out ODI series in Pak, India

NZ seamer Henry ruled out ODI series in Pak, India

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 07, 2023 17:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Matt Henry

IMAGE: Matt Henry suffered the injury during the final day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand seamer Matt Henry was on Saturday ruled out of his side's upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan and India after suffering abdominal strain.

Henry suffered the injury during the final day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi and coach Gary Stead confirmed the development.

 

He bowled with the injury in the final session of day five as New Zealand reduced Pakistan to nine down with the two-match series ending in a draw.

"It was a pretty gutsy effort, really, but he will be withdrawn from the ODI side," Stead said on Saturday.

New Zealand Cricket is yet to announce a replacement as Henry is set to return home with other members of the Test squad.

Earlier, Blair Tickner replaced fellow fast bowler Adam Milne in the white-ball squad due to concerns about the latter's preparation for 50-over cricket.

The NZC has named split ODI squads for the away series against Pakistan, which begins on January 10, and India, scheduled to start on January 18 to manage workload of players.

Regular skipper Kane Williamson and head coach Stead will be in charge of the three-match ODI series in Pakistan.

In Wiliamson and Stead's absence, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis while batting coach Luke Ronchi will serve as the head coach in the three-match ODI series against India.

The three-match ODI series in India will begin in Hyderabad and will be followed by an identical T20Is series. The first match of the T20I series is slated in Ranchi on January 27. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant undergoes knee surgery for ligament tear
Pant undergoes knee surgery for ligament tear
PIX: Australia in command after South Africa collapse
PIX: Australia in command after South Africa collapse
Delhi head coach likely to face the axe
Delhi head coach likely to face the axe
Check out Neeraj Chopra's New Year resolution
Check out Neeraj Chopra's New Year resolution
Chetan Sharma retained as chief of new selection panel
Chetan Sharma retained as chief of new selection panel
Hockey WC: Australia hot favourite to top pool A
Hockey WC: Australia hot favourite to top pool A
How Delhi cops nabbed AI 'peeing' incident accused
How Delhi cops nabbed AI 'peeing' incident accused

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Chetan Sharma retained as chief of new selection panel

Chetan Sharma retained as chief of new selection panel

SEE: Shastri: What Makes Mumbai Special

SEE: Shastri: What Makes Mumbai Special

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances