News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner does a Ronaldo; removes Coca-Cola bottles in press conference

Warner does a Ronaldo; removes Coca-Cola bottles in press conference

Source: PTI
October 29, 2021 11:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: David Warner jokingly removed the Coca Cola bottle from the podium for a brief while. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC

Star Australian opener David Warner did a Cristiano Ronaldo during the ongoing T20 World Cup as he removed Coca Cola bottles placed in front of him during a press conference for a brief while. 

Just before the start of the press conference after he guided Australia to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka here on Thursday, Warner grabbed the two soft drink bottles lying in front of him and said with a smile, "Can I remove these? Though I have to put it there."

 

"If it's good enough for Cristiano, it's good enough for me. That's right," he added while putting the two bottles back.

Ronaldo's act of removing the soft drink during a European Championships press conference reportedly cost the global beverage giant a whopping USD 4 billion.

The footage of Warner removing the bottles attracted considerable social media attention but any financial fallout is not known yet.

A well-known fitness enthusiast, Ronaldo set aside two Coca-Cola glass bottles that lay in front of him during a press conference ahead of Portugal's opening Euro match against Hungary.

The 36-year-old striker picked up a bottle of water saying "Agua!" in Portuguese, seemingly urging people to choose water over aerated drinks.

The 35-year-old Warner, who has gone through a lean patch, was back in his elements on Thursday as his sizzling 42-ball 65, which had 10 fours, made it easy for Australia to chase down the target of 155 in only 17 overs.

It was Australia's second win in as many Super 12 games and they look like a strong contender apart from England in the group to move into the semi-finals.

Warner was involved in two solid partnerships, -- 70 in 6.5 overs with skipper Aaron Finch (37 off 23 balls) and another 50 in 6.3 overs with former skipper Steve Smith (28 not out off 26 balls).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Finch lauds 'world class' Zampa
Finch lauds 'world class' Zampa
DK-Dipika blessed with twins!
DK-Dipika blessed with twins!
T20 WC PIX: Warner strikes form as Australia crush SL
T20 WC PIX: Warner strikes form as Australia crush SL
Welcome women cadets with fair play: Army chief
Welcome women cadets with fair play: Army chief
Jail, not bail, is the rule in today's India
Jail, not bail, is the rule in today's India
Trust Indian industry: WHO on delay in Covaxin nod
Trust Indian industry: WHO on delay in Covaxin nod
Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag too win
Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag too win

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

T20 WC: 'Would be great to see India vs Pak final'

T20 WC: 'Would be great to see India vs Pak final'

Will India bring in Ashwin/Thakur against New Zealand?

Will India bring in Ashwin/Thakur against New Zealand?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances