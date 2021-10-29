DK-Dipika blessed with twins!

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik kisses wife Dipika Pallikal as they introduce their new-born twin boys Kabir and Zain. Photographs: Dinesh Karthik/Twitter

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik and his squash player wife, Dipika Pallikal are new parents to twin boys!

On Thursday, Karthik introduced to the world the two new additions to their family.

'And just like that 3 became 5. Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys -- Kabir Pallikal Karthik, Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier,' DK wrote on his social media pages alongside pictures of the joyful clan.

Dinesh married Dipika in both traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in 2015.