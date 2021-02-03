News
Now, Pragyan Ojha takes on Rihanna

By Rediff Cricket
February 03, 2021 13:38 IST
Rihanna

IMAGE: Pop superstar Rihanna has been relentlessly trolled after she shared a news article highlighting the Modi Sarkar's crackdown on protesting farmers. Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters
 

Rihanna has a long standing connection with cricket.

The then Robin Fenty attended the same school -- the Combermere School in Barbados -- as West Indian cricketers Kraigg and Carlos Brathwaite and readers may recall seeing the singing superstar at West Indies cricket games.

After her tweet on the farmers' protests in India went viral on Tuesday evening, an unlikely Indian cricketer jumped into the fray.

Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha -- who played 24 Tests (113 wickets), 18 ODIs (21 wickets) and 6 T20Is (10 wickets) for India -- asked Rihanna not to poke her nose in Indian affairs.

'My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are. I trust it will be addressed soon,' Ojha, who retired from cricket in February 2020, declared.

'We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters,' Ojha told Rihanna.

With his tweet, Ojha, who was appointed to the IPL governing council in December, could well attract BJP talent scouts' attention.

The last time Ojha made such waves was in Sachin Tendulkar's final Test -- against the West Indies in Mumbai in October 2013 -- when he took 10 for 89 and was named Man of the Match :)))

Rediff Cricket
