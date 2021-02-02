News
NZ qualify for WTC final, here's how India can make it...

NZ qualify for WTC final, here's how India can make it...

Last updated on: February 02, 2021 20:02 IST
To book their place, India will have to win the series against England by 2-1, 2-0, 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0, margin.

IMAGE: New Zealand are currently ranked second on the ICC WTC table with a points percentage of 70 per cent, which has secured them a place in the final. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

The postponement of the Test series between South Africa and Australia means New Zealand have become the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to be held in England from June 18 to 22, with June 23 as the reserve day.

 

New Zealand are currently ranked second on the ICC WTC table with a points percentage of 70 per cent, which has secured them a place in the final.

They will be joined by either India, England, or Australia with the second spot being determined by the outcome of the India v England four-match Test series due to start on Friday.

To book their place, India will have to win the series against England by 2-1, 2-0, 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0, margin. For England to qualify and join New Zealand, they will have to win the series against India by 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0 margin.

Australia can still qualify for the much-anticipated ICC WTC final if the series between India and England ends up as a drawn series, or if India win the series 1-0 or England win it by 1-0, 2-1 or a 2-1 margin.

'Kohli taking charge from Rahane an interesting story'
Exclusive! How Pujara battled pain to defy Aussies
Ziva Dhoni shows veggies from her farm
Select Team: Will India retain Siraj? Pick Kuldeep?
CAA rules are under preparation: MHA tells Lok Sabha
Real Madrid chief Perez tests positive for COVID-19
Russia's COVID vaccine 91% effective in phase 3 trial
Australia's tour of SA postponed due to COVID-19

Select Team: Will India retain Siraj? Pick Kuldeep?

