Rediff.com  » Cricket » Now is not the time to be silent: Sammy to ICC

Now is not the time to be silent: Sammy to ICC

June 02, 2020 17:01 IST
Former West Indies captain, Darren Sammy said that if the world of cricket, even after watching the video of George Floyd's death, did not take a stand, "...you are also part of the problem".

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has come down heavily on world cricket's governing body for not taking a stand over social injustice following the murder of African-American George Floyd in police custody

IMAGE: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has come down heavily on world cricket's governing body for not taking a stand over social injustice following the murder of African-American George Floyd in police custody. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has urged cricket's global governing body and its member nations to speak out against social injustice following the death of an African-American man in US police custody on May 25.

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, after being pinned beneath a white officer's knee for nearly nine minutes has reignited racial tensions in the United States and prompted condemnations from the world of sport.

 

"@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what's happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind..." Sammy said in a series of emotional tweets.

"Now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u," the St Lucia all-rounder, who led West Indies to Twenty20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016, said.

The 36-year-old said that if the world of cricket, even after watching the video of Floyd's death, did not take a stand, "...you are also part of the problem".

ICC officials were not immediately available for comment.

His former teammate Chris Gayle also posted a statement on social media, saying "Black life matters just as any other life!"

Gayle said he had experienced racist abuse himself during the course of his long career.

The England and Wales Cricket Board tweeted a photo of wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, spinner Adil Rashid and their Barbados-born quick Jofra Archer with the message: "We stand for diversity, We stand against racism."

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
