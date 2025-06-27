'Nothing like it': Rohit on most intense Ind-Pak clash

'Two days before the game, we weren’t allowed to step out of the hotel'

'We were ordering food in, and the hotel was so packed you could barely walk. Fans, media — everyone was there'

'That’s when you realise this isn’t just another match — something special is about to happen'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma opened up about the tension, drama, and atmosphere surrounding the high-voltage clash against Pakistan in New York. Photograph: ICC/X

It was more than just a cricket match — it was a showdown layered with tension, threats, and raw emotion.

Ahead of the iconic India–Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York, Rohit Sharma and his team faced a security scare, hotel lockdown, and overwhelming fan frenzy. And yet, what followed was one of India’s most dramatic wins ever.

As the one-year anniversary of India’s thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 win over Pakistan approaches, Rohit Sharma has opened up about the tension, drama, and atmosphere surrounding the high-voltage clash in New York — revealing there was a “threat” before the game and that his team wasn’t even allowed to step out of the hotel.

India, defending a modest total of 119, edged out Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring thriller at the Nassau County Stadium. But as Rohit revealed in an interview with JioCinema, the pressure started building well before a ball was bowled.

“Before the India vs Pakistan match, we were told there was a threat — something was going on. So, two days before the game, we weren’t allowed to step out of the hotel. The atmosphere started building from there,” Rohit said.

“We were ordering food in, and the hotel was so packed you could barely walk. Fans, media — everyone was there. That’s when you realise this isn’t just another match — something special is about to happen. As soon as we got near the stadium, it already felt like a celebration — Indian fans, Pakistani fans, all dancing and enjoying themselves,” he added.

Despite the early tension, what followed on the field was nothing short of legendary. India’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure, with only Rishabh Pant (42 off 31) showing composure on a tricky surface. But it was the bowling unit — spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh — that sealed the game.

Bumrah, as always, delivered when it mattered most, picking up three crucial wickets and applying the chokehold on Pakistan’s chase. Arshdeep Singh played a key supporting role with tight lines and clever variations.

Looking back, Rohit admitted that while he’s played in countless India–Pakistan encounters, the New York edition stood out for its sheer intensity and electric crowd energy.

“I’ve played so many India–Pakistan games now — I’ve lost count — but that pre-match energy, that feeling… It’s always something else. Nothing compares to it,” he said.

India's unlikely victory that day wasn’t just a match result — it was a masterclass in composure under pressure and tactical brilliance in hostile, unfamiliar conditions. And with memories still fresh a year later, fans will never forget how Rohit’s men turned adversity into an unforgettable triumph.