End of an era? Rohit, Kohli unsure of return to Australia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 25, 2025 17:16 IST

'Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008.'

Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate winning the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma has always cherished playing in Australia and after a challenging ODI series against the old rivals, the former captain on Saturday admitted that there might not be another trip for him and Virat Kohli to their cricketing heartland.

Both Rohit and Kohli now play only one format after retiring from Tests and T20Is, and their careers have become a matter of intense speculation of late.

On Saturday, the two legendary batters joined forces yet again to save India from a series whitewash with their unconquered 168-run partnership, leading the side to a consolatory nine-wicket win in the third ODI in Sydney.

"Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. I'm not sure if we'll be coming back to Australia, but we enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve," Rohit said after being named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Rohit hit a magnificent 121, while Kohli produced a 74-run knock in India's victory.

"We started afresh in Perth -- that's how I look at things," he added, acknowledging the challenges of touring Australia.

Rohit also stressed the importance of experience and mentorship at this stage of their careers. 

"You expect tough pitches and quality bowlers in Australia. Playing here is never easy. We couldn't win the series, but there are plenty of positives. It's a young side, and there will be a lot of learnings.

"When I came into the squad, seniors helped us a lot; now it's our job to do the same. We need to guide them, create game plans, and go back to basics, which I still do every time I play here," he said.

For Rohit, the connection goes beyond results. 

"I've had great memories here -- from the SCG to Perth. I love playing here and hope to continue doing what I do," he said, highlighting his enduring love for Australian cricket and its passionate crowds.

Kohli echoed the sentiment. 

"You might have played international cricket for a long time, but the game teaches you something at every stage. Situations in the middle bring out the best in me. From early on, we've understood the situation well, that's what we've always done well (as a pair)

"We're probably the most experienced pair now, but back in the day when we were young - we knew we could take the game away from them with big partnerships.

 

"It all started in 2013 (the home series against Australia), if we put up a big partnership, we know we'll go a long way in helping the team win," Kohli said.

He also thanked the fans for their unwavering support.  

"We've loved coming to this country, we've played some good cricket, thank you guys for coming in big numbers and supporting us," he added. 

