HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Delight to watch Rohit and Kohli in a near-perfect game'

'Delight to watch Rohit and Kohli in a near-perfect game'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 25, 2025 16:56 IST

x

Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate winning the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill said the masterly innings of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli helped him register his maiden win as India's ODI skipper, terming the nine-wicket romp against Australia in the third match a 'near-perfect game' in Sydney on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma (121 not out) notched up his 33rd ODI century, while Virat Kohli (74 not out) provided steady support as India chased down Australia's modest 236 with nearly 11 overs to spare.

"We had a near-perfect game. The chase was pleasing to see. Rohit and Kohli have done it for so many years, and it was a delight to watch. It was a special win on a special ground," said Gill in the post-match presentation, even though India lost the three-match series 1-2. 

Gill

lauded pacer Harshit Rana, who bagged four wickets, and spinners for keeping the Aussies quiet in the middle overs. 

"We pulled things back in the middle overs. Our spinners contained (batters) in the middle and pacers took key wickets. Harshit bowled fast in the middle overs, we need that quality," he added.
 
Australian skipper Michell Marsh applauded Rohit and Kohli for playing special knocks but rued the fact that they could not convert a good platform of 195 for three with around 15 overs remaining.

 

"We've seen Rohit and Virat do that over 10 years against lots of teams. We needed one more stand in the back-end of our first innings. We had a great platform at 195/3 but we couldn't cash in. India were too good with bat. 

"I think the experienced guys who came into the side - (Matthew) Renshaw, (Nathan) Ellis etc, did well we can be proud of winning the series after two games," said Marsh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Vintage Ro-Ko Back!
Vintage Ro-Ko Back!
Rohit hits century as India cruise to victory at SCG
Rohit hits century as India cruise to victory at SCG
Standing Ovation For King Kohli At SCG
Standing Ovation For King Kohli At SCG
SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore
SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore
When Gilly Met Rohit...
When Gilly Met Rohit...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

webstory image 2

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

webstory image 3

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

VIDEOS

Pushkar Fair Sensation! 31-Month-Old Nagina Valued at Rs 1 Crore1:59

Pushkar Fair Sensation! 31-Month-Old Nagina Valued at Rs...

King Charles welcomes Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle 0:43

King Charles welcomes Zelenskyy at Windsor Castle

Watch: Ujjain's unique, centuries old post-Diwali traditional grabs eyeballs2:57

Watch: Ujjain's unique, centuries old post-Diwali...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO