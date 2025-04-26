HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: Awwdorable! Surya wins hearts of young 'MI Paltan'

April 26, 2025 10:49 IST

SEE: Suryakumar Yadav wins hearts of his young MI fans. VIDEO: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav is well-loved among all Mumbai Indians fans. 

But his biggest fan base is the MI Paltan bachcha party. 

 

And Surya is only happy to be among the kiddos, receiving their love while he obliges them with pictures and autographs.

'आपला सूर्या दादा  #MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai [Suryakumar Yadav],' Mumbai Indians posted a video of Surya with his young fans, on the team's Instagram handle. 

'Good fun, no,' he says at the end of the video. 

Fun, indeed, as we for sure were captured by the warmth emanating from this beautiful clip.

