Not in a position to host Asia Cup T20: Sri Lanka Cricket

Not in a position to host Asia Cup T20: Sri Lanka Cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 20, 2022 21:07 IST
IMAGE: Sri Lanka Cricket officials conveyed that they would like to host the tournament in the UAE or some other country. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday informed the Asian Cricket Council that they will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 because of the economic and political crisis in the island nation.

 

The development comes after the SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis.

"Sri Lankan cricket has conveyed that due to the existing political and economic situation in their country specially where foreign exchange is concerned it is not an ideal situation for them to host such a mega-event of six teams in the island," an ACC source said.

The official stated that the SLC officials conveyed that they would like to host the tournament in the UAE or some other country.

The official also added that the ACC is likely to make an announcement in the next few days, given the Asia Cup is slated to be held in August and September this year before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"UAE is not the final replacement venue, it could be some other country, even India as the ACC, Sri Lanka cricket will first have to talk with Emirates Cricket Board officials to get final approval for the event," the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Anushka, Virat's French Connection
What's Dravid Doing in Dhawan's Video?
Pant Turns Into Mirzapur's Munna Bhaiya
Alt News's Zubair released on bail from Tihar jail
SC to hear woman's plea to abort 23-week-old foetus
Ponting on how India can get Kohli back in form
CWG: Watch out for 14-year-old squash star Anahat!
Ponting on how India can get Kohli back in form

Shastri's solution for cricket's scheduling woes...

