BCCI announces Rs 21 cr cash award for Team India

BCCI announces Rs 21 cr cash award for Team India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 29, 2025 08:12 IST

'Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered.'

Team India

Photograph: BCCI/X

The BCCI has declared that the victorious Indian team and its support staff will be presented a prize money of Rs 21 crore for their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup.

The Board made the announcement after the team defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tournament in Dubai on Sunday.

"It was (an) extraordinary victory and therefore as a part of celebrations, BCCI has announced a cash award of Rs 21 crore in favour of the players and the support staff who are part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

However, the body did not give details of the exact break-up of the fund.

"That money will be distributed and this is a big reward for our team and the Indian cricket board as well as the people of India. We are extremely proud of our cricketers and the support staff for their superb performance in Dubai," Saikia added.

The BCCI also posted a jubilant message on its social media pages.

"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," it stated referring to India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan.

 

The Indian team was, in fact, undefeated through the tournament, winning all its seven matches.

"The undefeated champions of ASIA. Congratulations Team India on a dominating win and 3-0 against Pak. Marvellous display by Tilak Verma and @imkuldeep18. A great show under pressure," posted Board vice president Rajeev Shukla.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
