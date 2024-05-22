News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No security threat for Kohli, RCB in Ahmedabad

No security threat for Kohli, RCB in Ahmedabad

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 22, 2024 18:39 IST
Virat Kohli

Despite multiple reports suggesting security concerns, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cancelled their practice session before their crucial IPL playoff match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to the intense heatwave in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) clarified there was no terror threat, and RCB simply opted to reschedule their practice from the afternoon to the cooler evening hours (3-6pm) to avoid the scorching afternoon sun. However, they ultimately decided to skip practice altogether.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals did practice at the scheduled evening slot (3.30-6.30pm) with their full squad.

 

It's important to note that no press conference was ever scheduled for RCB before their Eliminator match against RR.

RCB, currently on a six-game winning streak, will be aiming to continue their dominance against the 2008 champions.

