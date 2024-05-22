News
'My Instinct Told Me I Couldn't Have Made Better Choices'

'My Instinct Told Me I Couldn't Have Made Better Choices'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 22, 2024 16:14 IST
IMAGE: Vijay Mallya with Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle during IPL 2013. Photograph: BCCI
 

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya says he couldn't have made a better choice than Virat Kohli when he bought the Delhi batter ahead of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

RCB have made a stunning comeback to reach the IPL 2024 play-offs. They were on the brink of elimination after winning just one of their first eight games, including six defeats in a row, but left everyone shocked with six straight victories to qualify for the play-offs.

Kohli has been instrumental in RCB's revival with 708 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 155, with five fifties and one century.

Mallya remembered how he went to bag a young Kohli, who had led India to the Under-19 World Cup title, for his franchise RCB for $30,000 from the Under-19 draft in 2008.

Kohli is the only player to have played 16 seasons for a single team. He is the highest run-getter in IPL history with 7,971 runs from 251 games with eight centuries and 55 fifties.

'When I bid for the RCB franchise and I bid for Virat, my inner instinct told me that I could not have made better choices. My inner instinct tells me that RCB have the best chance to go for the IPL Trophy. Onward and Upward. Best of luck,' Mallya posted on X.

'Heartiest congratulations to RCB for qualifying in the top four and reaching the IPL playoffs. Great determination and skill have created a winning momentum after a disappointing start. Onward and upward towards the trophy.'

