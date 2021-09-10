News
No question of forfeiting 5th Test, says BCCI VP Shukla

No question of forfeiting 5th Test, says BCCI VP Shukla

Source: ANI
September 10, 2021 14:38 IST
IMAGE: England captain Joe Root bumps fists with India captain Virat Kohli after the fourth Test, at The Kia Oval in London, on September 6, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root bumps fists with India captain Virat Kohli after the fourth Test, at The Kia Oval in London, on September 6, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Board of Control for Cricket in India vice-president Rajeev Shukla says negotiations with the England and Wales Cricket Board are underway to resolve issues "amicably" following the cancellation of the fifth and final Test of the series, which was scheduled to commence in Manchester on Friday.

 

"After wide consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, me and Joint-Secretary, along with ECB Chairman and CEO and in consultations with players, captain, senior players it was decided to call off this Test match which was slated in Manchester," Shukla said.

"And other things you know, other negotiations with ECB will continue in order to resolve the whole issue amicably. There is no question of forfeiting the match; it has been only called off," he added.

Asked whether the match will be played at a later date, Shukla replied: "Those negotiations are taking place."

The fifth Test between India and England was cancelled due to "further increase in the number of COVID cases" inside the Indian camp.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," read a statement from the ECB.

Ahead of the match, physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester. This had led to Team India's training session for Thursday afternoon being cancelled.

However, there were no COVID-19 related worries in the England camp and Jos Buttler had said everything is fine and the hosts were looking forward to the game before the match was cancelled on Friday.

Source: ANI
