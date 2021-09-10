News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WT20: Rashid quits as Afghanistan captain after squad announced

WT20: Rashid quits as Afghanistan captain after squad announced

September 10, 2021 00:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan said the selection committee and Afghanistan Cricket Board did not obtain his consent for the Twenty20 World Cup team which has been announced. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan stepped down from his position with immediate effect on Thursday, shortly after the country's cricket board (ACB) named him in their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November.

 

The 22-year-old leg-spinner said on social media that he was not consulted by the ACB, who earlier named an 18-member squad and two reserve players for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"As captain and responsible person for the nation I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team," Khan said on Twitter.

"The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced... I'm taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately."

The squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad.

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmad Malik

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gavaskar hopes there's no clash between Dhoni, Shastri
Gavaskar hopes there's no clash between Dhoni, Shastri
Conflict of Interest complaint against 'mentor' Dhoni
Conflict of Interest complaint against 'mentor' Dhoni
Ashwin is Back and How!
Ashwin is Back and How!
West Indies recall Rampaul to T20 World Cup squad
West Indies recall Rampaul to T20 World Cup squad
Ford dealers staring at huge loss: FADA
Ford dealers staring at huge loss: FADA
India's players test negative, 5th Test to go ahead
India's players test negative, 5th Test to go ahead
Must not use Af for attacks against others: BRICS
Must not use Af for attacks against others: BRICS

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

India's players test negative, 5th Test to go ahead

India's players test negative, 5th Test to go ahead

USA's Jaskaran is the latest to hit 6,6,6,6,6,6....

USA's Jaskaran is the latest to hit 6,6,6,6,6,6....

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances