News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » West Indies recall Rampaul to T20 World Cup squad

West Indies recall Rampaul to T20 World Cup squad

September 10, 2021 00:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravi Rampaul

IMAGE: Ravi Rampaul bowls during Derbyshire's match against Essex during the Vitality T20 Blast semi-finals at Edgbaston on September 21, 2019 in Birmingham, England. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

West Indies recalled experienced pace bowler Ravi Rampaul to the team for the first time in six years as the defending champions on Thursday named their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November.

 

Rampaul, a member of the 2012 World Cup winning squad, played his last T20 match against Sri Lanka in 2015 and returns to bolster a solid looking lineup that will look to deliver an unprecedented third title for a single team.

"Rampaul is a highly experienced bowler... He will boost the team's wicket-taking options in the power play and the middle phase and will provide another option for the death overs," Cricket West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said.

All-rounder Roston Chase earned his maiden call-up to the T20I squad, which will be led by Kieron Pollard.

"Roston Chase has shown that he's a very capable T20 player. He performed well in the Caribbean Premier League in 2020 and has been outstanding in the 2021 edition so far.

"He has shown the ability to knit the innings together while still scoring at a fast rate with a low dot-ball percentage. He will be an excellent foil for explosive players in the team."

West Indies, who are in Group 1, which also includes Australia and South Africa, take on England in their opening match of the tournament on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

The squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gavaskar hopes there's no clash between Dhoni, Shastri
Gavaskar hopes there's no clash between Dhoni, Shastri
'Making Dhoni mentor is to use his experience'
'Making Dhoni mentor is to use his experience'
WT20: Rashid Khan quits as Afghanistan captain
WT20: Rashid Khan quits as Afghanistan captain
WT20: Rashid Khan quits as Afghanistan captain
WT20: Rashid Khan quits as Afghanistan captain
Ford dealers staring at huge loss: FADA
Ford dealers staring at huge loss: FADA
India's players test negative, 5th Test to go ahead
India's players test negative, 5th Test to go ahead
Must not use Af for attacks against others: BRICS
Must not use Af for attacks against others: BRICS

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

India's players test negative, 5th Test to go ahead

India's players test negative, 5th Test to go ahead

USA's Jaskaran is the latest to hit 6,6,6,6,6,6....

USA's Jaskaran is the latest to hit 6,6,6,6,6,6....

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances