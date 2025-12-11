No Ponting; Iyer To Lead PBKS At Auction

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer will lead Punjab Kings at the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Photograph: PBKS/X

Shreyas Iyer will take centre stage for Punjab Kings at next week's IPL auction in Abu Dhabi, stepping in as the franchise's lead decision-maker at the table as PBKS plot their final moves for the 2026 season.

According to Cricbuzz, Iyer will be one of PBKS' eight permitted representatives at the December 16 auction, effectively fronting the team's strategy in Head Coach Ricky Ponting's absence.

Iyer, who has spent the past month recovering from a spleen injury sustained during India's tour of Australia, is expected to be fit in time for the new IPL season in late March. His active presence at the auction marks a significant show of confidence from the PBKS management after a breakthrough 2025 season under the Iyer-Ponting partnership.

Ponting will not travel with the group as he remains committed to his broadcast duties with Channel 7 for the Ashes Test starting the following day in Adelaide. Assistant PBKS Coach Daniel Vettori will be on hand in Abu Dhabi instead.

PBKS enter the auction with minimal business to conduct, needing to fill just four slots and armed with Rs 11.5 crore.

Their primary objective is to secure a replacement for Josh Inglis and strengthen the overseas middle order after releasing Glenn Maxwell.

With a settled core already in place after finishing runners-up in IPL 2025, Punjab's focus is on precision rather than overhaul.