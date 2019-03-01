No plans to shift India vs Aus ODIs from Mohali, Delhi: BCCI

March 01, 2019 17:44 IST

'There is certainly no such plan to shift any of the games from their original venues.'

IMAGE: The Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has 'no plans to shift' India's final two ODIs against Australia in Mohali and Delhi, acting president CK Khanna said in Hyderabad on Friday.

There were reports that in the wake of increased tensions between India and Pakistan after the neighbouring country violated the Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir, the BCCI was considering taking the last two ODIs out of the northern region.



The fourth ODI in Mohali is scheduled on March 10 while the fifth game at Delhi will be held on March 13. Saurashtra had reportedly offered to host one of the games.



"There is certainly no such plan to shift any of the games from their original venues. I can confirm that both ODIs in Mohali and Delhi, is happening as per schedule," Khanna said.



He also confirmed that there has never been any discussion on shifting of venues.



"As far as a back up venue is concerned, the BCCI always has alternate arrangements in place in case a venue expresses its inability to hold a game. It was nice of Saurashtra to put their hand up but as of now, it will not be necessary," Khanna said.