Dhoni injured during net session

Last updated on: March 01, 2019 15:47 IST

IMAGE: India's MS Dhoni during a training session in Hyderabad on Friday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had an injury scare during the Indian team's net session on the eve of the ODI series opener against Australia on Saturday.

Dhoni sustained an injury on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from the team's support staff member Raghavendra.

The former India captain had a long batting session at the nets and taking throwdowns after the formal session. It was one such delivery from Raghavendra that kicked up and Dhoni was hit on the right forearm.

The veteran was in some pain and didn't bat after that as a precautionary measure.

Whether the injury is serious enough to make him a doubtful starter for the opening ODI couldn't be ascertained. A final call is expected to be taken by Friday evening.