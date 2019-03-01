Chris Gayle's TOP 5 ODI knocks

March 01, 2019 11:32 IST

On Wednesday, February 27, Chris Gayle hoisted 14 sixes and passed 10,000 ODI career runs when he smashed 162 from 97 balls against England.

Rajneesh Gupta and Ian Bishop glance at Universal Boss's ODI record and highlight 5 Gayleforce knocks.

'Universe Boss', as Chris Gayle calls himself, is one of the most destructive batsmen in modern day cricket.

The West Indies opener, renowned for his big-hitting abilities, will retire from One-Day Internationals after the 2019 World Cup in England.

The 39-year-old left-hander has scored 24 ODI centuries and over 10,000 runs in the 50-over format -- second only to Brian Lara among West Indian batsmen -- since making his debut against India in 1999.

He was the West Indies's highest run scorer in the 2015 World Cup, scoring 340 runs at an average of 56.66.

In the same tournament, he became the first male cricketer to score a World Cup double century, which he achieved against Zimbabwe.

The 50 overs format has seen Gayle play some memorable knocks and leave some wonderful memories.

Rajneesh Gupta and former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop highlight Chris Gayle's 5 best ODI knocks:

84 off 67 balls v India, 2002

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

This was the innings that made the cricket world take serious note of the then 22-year-old left-hander.

Gayle had played some good innings before, but they either came against a weaker opposition or batting first or in a loss.

This innings gave the cricketing world a glimpse of his talent and his power-hitting prowess.

His 84 from 67 balls helped the hosts chase down 123 in a rain-shortened 25 overs match at Port of Spain and level the series 1-1 thanks to a 7 wicket win.

After taking 12 runs from Tinu Yohannan's second over, Gayle hit him for 25 in the next -- a four and a six followed by three successive boundaries. The two sixes that followed from Gayle's bat were even bigger.

When the Indians bowled it full, Gayle punched with alarming power. When they pulled back the length, Gayle savaged the ball with ferocity. He was dismissed 7 runs short of victory.

132 not out off 165 balls v England, 2004

Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

That's the longest innings in Gayle's ODI career till date (in terms of balls faced). Not one of his most aggressive knocks, but it served the purpose nonetheless.

Chasing 286 for victory, the West Indies needed to win this game to reach the NatWest Series final. They did it in a canter thanks to Gayle's sensible approach.

He powered West Indies to a 7 wicket win with 5 balls to spare, adding a match-winning 187 with Ramnaresh Sarwan at Lord's.

Coolly and judiciously, Gayle ensured there were no major hiccups in a stiff chase.

After a quiet start, which included an early wicket, Gayle opened up with a fierce slash off Steve Harmison for 4 and then produced two firm pull shots to the mid-wicket boundary.

Dropped on 19 in the covers, Gayle promptly tucked into James Anderson. His 50 took 78 balls, after which Gayle stepped up with a six off Ashley Giles over long-on.

He never broke sweat and ensured the asking rate remained in control. When Sarwan departed for a fine 89, the West Indies needed 73 from 10 overs but Gayle continued in his calm manner.

Even Brian Lara's wicket for 10 had no effect on him, and once he scampered a sharp single to reach his century, Gayle hung around to finish the deal.

It was a mature innings from a maturing cricketer.

133 not out off 135 balls v South Africa, 2006

Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The West Indies rode on Gayle's brilliance to pull off an upset 6 wicket victory over South Africa and enter the ICC Champions Trophy final

Gayle made a mockery of a seemingly competitive target with a breathtaking display of aggressive batting during his unbeaten 133 that came off just 135 balls and contained 17 fours and 3 sixes at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Playing his 150th ODI, Gayle figured in a 154 run partnership with Shivnarine Chanderpaul before the latter retired hurt with leg cramps on 57.

Makhaya Ntini had to be forced off the attack after just 3 overs which cost 23 runs, the usually accurate Shaun Pollock also ended up conceding 34 runs in his first spell of 5 overs.

Frustrated by his fast bowlers's failure to effect a breakthrough, Skipper Graeme Smith introduced himself into the attack only to be smashed for consecutive boundaries. Jacques Kallis was also meted similar treatment.

Gayle continued to bat with flourish and thrilled the crowd with some cross-batted shots en route to his 15th ODI century which came off 99 balls.

It was only apt that the dashing opener hit the winning runs to power his team to victory with as many as 6 overs to spare.

80 not out off 42 balls v England, 2009

Photograph: Julian Herbert/Getty Images

On a difficult Bridgetown wicket, Gayle led the West Indies to a crushing victory over England.

Dismissed for a lowly 117 in 41.3 overs, England were brutally brushed aside by West Indies Captain Chris Gayle's aggressive strokeplay.

He raced to an unbeaten 80 off just 42 balls, including 5 fours and 8 sixes.

Low totals are tricky to chase down, but Gayle's thunderous assault ensured that there were no surprises in store.

Subdued in his previous two appearances in the series because of a hamstring problem, Gayle quickly set about England's attack and signalled his intentions by hitting Stuart Broad for a 6 over third man in the opening over.

He uppercut short balls rather than pulling them, using the pace rather than confronting it. England were utterly out-thought and outplayed.

One of Gayle's might sixes went up the pavilion stairs and entered the England dressing room.

215 vs Zimbabwe, February 2015

Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The swashbuckling West Indian became the first player in cricket history to score a double hundred in an ICC World Cup, and it came at the expense of a hapless Zimbabwe attack, looking for bunkers as Gayle bombarded their post with 16 sixes -- another world record-equalling feat.

Under huge pressure after failing to score a ODI century since June 2013, Gayle got a huge reprieve when he survived a close LBW appeal and a subsequent review of the not out decision off the first ball he faced.

After that came the Gayle Storm as we have come to know his famous knocks.

Gayle held himself in check and started his innings in a calm and composed manner. He never lost control despite the close shave and reached his 47th ODI fifty from 51 balls.

After that, there was no looking back!

He scored his century from 105 balls before blasting his second hundred from a mere 33 deliveries.

Gayle was involved in a world record partnership for any wicket with Marlon Samuels, as the duo shared a 372-run stand for the second wicket to power the West Indies to 372/2 in 50 overs.

The West Indies opener found the rope on 26 occasions, and was dismissed off the last ball of the innings.