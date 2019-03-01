Should Kohli bat at No. 4 in World Cup?

March 01, 2019 16:21 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli made it clear that his style of batting won't change if he has to switch to No 4. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Getting the batting order right is every captain's priority and rival captains Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch are open to minor rejigs going into the 2019 World Cup.



While the Indian captain 'is ready to bat at No 4' if the situation arises, his opposite number Finch made it clear that Glenn Maxwell will come up the order after playing a major part in the T20 series victory.

Recently, India coach Ravi Shastri had indicated that Kohli could bat at No 4 in the World Cup and the skipper on Friday said that it is not a big deal. The inconsistent run of Ambati Rayudu at No 4 has made the Indian team management consider bringing in KL Rahul at No 3 and drop Kohli down a place in the middle order.



"If that's the requirement of the team at a particular stage in the game or before a particular game, I am more than happy to do it. I have batted a lot of times at No 4, so I don't necessarily need to try it out because I have done that a lot of times in the past," Kohli echoed his coach's sentiment.



Kohli made it clear that his style of batting won't change if he has to switch to No 4.



"My game doesn't change from No 3 to No 4 because template is quite similar. In any given situation, I back myself to play the game that I know."

A comparison of Virat Kohli's record, batting at No 3 and No 4:

Kohli's record Games Runs Average Strike Rate 100s No 3 163 8,440 62.99 93.73 32 No 4 40 1,744 58.13 90.41 7 Kohli's overall record 222 10,533 59.51 92.59 39

Maxwell, on the other hand, has indicated that he wants to bat higher up the order after his series-winning hundred in the second T20 International on Wednesday.



His captain Finch, on the eve of the first ODI, indicated that a promotion is in the offing for the dashing batsman.



"Glenn will get an opportunity to bat higher up the order than No 7 that he batted against India in the previous series (in Australia). He has been in great form. His ODI cricket has been great as well. I am not sure where he will bat but higher than seven I would imagine," Finch said when asked about Maxwell's batting position.



"In one day cricket, it's not as easy to go at the end. So it would be nice to bat higher up but it depends on what happens in the top four or top five. If the opportunity does come up, I would like to take," Maxwell had said after the Bengaluru T20, signalling his intentions.