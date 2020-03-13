Source:

'If we cancel the IPL and end up saving one life, it will be worth it.'

"No human life is worth sacrificing for IPL which should not take place if the situation doesn't improve in two-three weeks," said co-owner of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab Ness Wadia following the BCCI's decision to suspend the T20 tournament till April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wadia, who spoke to the BCCI officials including president Sourav Ganguly on Friday, said the situation has to improve for the 13th edition of the IPL to take place.



"There can be no compromise for even one human life. If we cancel the IPL and end up saving one life, it will be worth it. That is my personal opinion. It is better to be safe than sorry," Wadia said.



The IPL governing council will meet in Mumbai on Saturday to decide the next course of action. Besides the possibility of cancelling the event, conducting the IPL without spectators is also an option after April 15.



"The first benchmark is April 15. If the situation improves after two-three weeks, it could be reconsidered, if not then IPL should definitely not happen," said Wadia.



Wadia, along with the rest of the franchise owners, will be meeting the IPL officials on Saturday before the governing council meets.



The two remaining India-South Africa ODIs in Lucknow and Kolkata were on Friday called off owing to the coronavirus threat.