News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli calls for 'special team meeting'

Kohli calls for 'special team meeting'

December 21, 2020 22:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli head to the nets session at Adelaide Oval. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

Team India dramatically collapsed in the second innings of the Adelaide Test against Australia eventually conceding an early lead in the four-match series. 

 

To make things worse, skipper Virat Kohli is set to depart while Mohammed Shami has also been ruled out of the rest of the series. After registering their lowest total ever in Tests, no wonder the morale of the Indian team members will be low.

For the same reason, Virat Kohli will be having a special team meeting before leaving Australia. He will be addressing the entire team in collective session, initiated by coach Ravi Shastri, on Monday.

As reported by The Times of India, Kohli’s meeting would be about motivating his teammates following what was one of the most humiliating defeats in the history of Indian cricket.

The 32-year-old will also have one on one sessions with each member in the team. The whole purpose of this act is to lift the morale of the team ahead of the Boxing Day Test and for the rest of the series as well.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Vote: Should Virat stay back for 2nd Test?
Vote: Should Virat stay back for 2nd Test?
Boxing Day Test: Player of match to get special medal
Boxing Day Test: Player of match to get special medal
'India can use Pant as X-factor in Boxing Day Test'
'India can use Pant as X-factor in Boxing Day Test'
Motilal Vora - the last of Gandhians in Congress
Motilal Vora - the last of Gandhians in Congress
Amid clash with BJP, Mamata speaks to Sharad Pawar
Amid clash with BJP, Mamata speaks to Sharad Pawar
HC rejects Future Retail's please against Amazon
HC rejects Future Retail's please against Amazon
Zaheer lists India's positives despite Test debacle
Zaheer lists India's positives despite Test debacle

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Kohli, Shami big losses but India has good depth'

'Kohli, Shami big losses but India has good depth'

Jaffer posts 'hidden message' for Rahane

Jaffer posts 'hidden message' for Rahane

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use