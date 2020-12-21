Kohli calls for 'special team meeting'

December 21, 2020 22:10 IST

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli head to the nets session at Adelaide Oval. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

Team India dramatically collapsed in the second innings of the Adelaide Test against Australia eventually conceding an early lead in the four-match series.

To make things worse, skipper Virat Kohli is set to depart while Mohammed Shami has also been ruled out of the rest of the series. After registering their lowest total ever in Tests, no wonder the morale of the Indian team members will be low.

For the same reason, Virat Kohli will be having a special team meeting before leaving Australia. He will be addressing the entire team in collective session, initiated by coach Ravi Shastri, on Monday.

As reported by The Times of India, Kohli’s meeting would be about motivating his teammates following what was one of the most humiliating defeats in the history of Indian cricket.

The 32-year-old will also have one on one sessions with each member in the team. The whole purpose of this act is to lift the morale of the team ahead of the Boxing Day Test and for the rest of the series as well.