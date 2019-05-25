News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No fracture detected in Shankar's forearm: BCCI

No fracture detected in Shankar's forearm: BCCI

May 25, 2019 17:03 IST

Vijay Shankar

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar takes some throwdowns before India's warm-up match against New Zealand in London on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian team heaved a sigh of relief after scan reports revealed that all-rounder Vijay Shankar hasn't sustained a fracture on his right forearm after being hit by fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed during the team's net session, in London on Friday.

 

Shankar had left the field and was taken for a precautionary scan, the reports of which came on Saturday.

"Vijay Shankar was hit on his right forearm during practice on Friday. He underwent scans and no fracture has been detected. BCCI Medical Team is aiding him in his recovery," BCCI said on Twitter.

However, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder didn't take part in the first warm-up game and is also unlikely to play in the second practice match against Bangladesh at Cardiff on Tuesday as there is a bit of bruise, which will take time to heal.

Shankar on Saturday took some throwdowns batting 'single-handed' during the net session prior to the New Zealand game.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
