Check out 2019 World Cup schedule

Last updated on: May 15, 2019 08:58 IST

IMAGE: The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

The upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the 12th edition of the mega-event, will see the world's top 10 teams clash against each other from May 30 to July 14 across 11 venues in England and Wales.

 

Hosts England will kick-off the tournament against South Africa at the Oval in London on May 30, while West Indies take on Pakistan the following day in a clash of former champions.

Two-time champions India will begin their campaign against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, on June 5.

If India top or finish fourth in the 10-team table, then they will play in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on July 9. In the scenario of India finishing second or third in the points table, they will feature in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on July 11.

Defending champions Australia start off with an easy match against Afghanistan on June 1, with Sri Lanka and New Zealand also clashing on the same day.

The World Cup will follow a different format this year, with all ten teams playing each other during the league stage, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals, a format last used in the 1992 edition.

Check out the complete World Cup schedule:

DateMatchVenueTime
Date Match Venue Time
May 30 England vs South Africa Oval, London 1500 IST
May 31 Windies vs Pakistan Nottingham 1500 IST
Jun 1 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cardiff 1500 IST
Jun 1 Afghanistan vs Australia Bristol 1800 IST
Jun 2 South Africa vs Bangladesh Oval, London 1500 IST
Jun 3 England vs Pakistan Nottingham 1500 IST
Jun 4 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cardiff 1500 IST
Jun 5 South Africa vs India Southampton 1500 IST
Jun 5 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Oval, London 1800 IST
Jun 6 Australia vs Windies Nottingham 1500 IST
Jun 7 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Bristol 1500 IST
Jun 8 England vs Bangladesh Cardiff 1500 IST
Jun 8 Afghanistan vs New Zealand Taunton 1800 IST
Jun 9 India vs Australia Oval, London 1500 IST
Jun 10 South Africa vs Windies Southampton 1500 IST
Jun 11 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Bristol 1500 IST
Jun 12 Australia vs Pakistan Taunton 1500 IST
Jun 13 India vs New Zealand Nottingham 1500 IST
Jun 14 England vs Windies Southampton 1500 IST
Jun 15 Sri Lanka vs Australia Oval, London 1500 IST
Jun 15 South Africa vs Afghanistan Cardiff 1800 IST
Jun 16 India vs Pakistan Manchester 1500 IST
Jun 17 Windies vs Bangladesh Taunton 1500 IST
Jun 18 England vs Afghanistan Manchester 1500 IST
Jun 19 New Zealand vs South Africa Birmingham 1500 IST
Jun 20 Australia vs Bangladesh Nottingham 1500 IST
Jun 21 England vs Sri Lanka Leeds 1500 IST
Jun 22 India vs Afghanistan Southampton 1500 IST
Jun 22 Windies vs New Zealand Manchester 1800 IST
Jun 23 Pakistan vs South Africa Lord's 1500 IST
Jun 24 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Southampton 1500 IST
Jun 25 England vs Australia Lord's 1500 IST
Jun 26 New Zealand vs Pakistan Birmingham 1500 IST
Jun 27 Windies vs India Manchester 1500 IST
Jun 28 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Chester-le-Street 1500 IST
Jun 29 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Leeds 1500 IST
Jun 29 New Zealand vs Australia Lord's 1800 IST
Jun 30 England vs India Birmingham 1500 IST
Jul 1 Sri Lanka vs Windies Chester-le-Street 1500 IST
Jul 2 Bangladesh vs India Birmingham 1500 IST
Jul 3 England vs New Zealand Chester-le-Street 1500 IST
Jul 4 Afghanistan vs Windies Leeds 1500 IST
Jul 5 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Lord's 1500 IST
Jul 6 Sri Lanka vs India Leeds 1500 IST
Jul 6 Australia vs South Africa Manchester 1800 IST
Jul 9 First Semi-Final Manchester 1500 IST
Jul 11 Second Semi-Final Birmingham 1500 IST
Jul 14 FINAL Lord's 1500 IST

