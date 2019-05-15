Check out 2019 World Cup schedule

Last updated on: May 15, 2019 08:58 IST

IMAGE: The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

The upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the 12th edition of the mega-event, will see the world's top 10 teams clash against each other from May 30 to July 14 across 11 venues in England and Wales.

Hosts England will kick-off the tournament against South Africa at the Oval in London on May 30, while West Indies take on Pakistan the following day in a clash of former champions.



Two-time champions India will begin their campaign against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, on June 5.

If India top or finish fourth in the 10-team table, then they will play in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on July 9. In the scenario of India finishing second or third in the points table, they will feature in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on July 11.

Defending champions Australia start off with an easy match against Afghanistan on June 1, with Sri Lanka and New Zealand also clashing on the same day.



The World Cup will follow a different format this year, with all ten teams playing each other during the league stage, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals, a format last used in the 1992 edition.

Check out the complete World Cup schedule: