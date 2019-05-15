Check out 2019 World Cup schedule

The upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the 12th edition of the mega-event, will see the world's top 10 teams clash against each other from May 30 to July 14 across 11 venues in England and Wales.
Hosts England will kick-off the tournament against South Africa at the Oval in London on May 30, while West Indies take on Pakistan the following day in a clash of former champions.
Two-time champions India will begin their campaign against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, on June 5.
If India top or finish fourth in the 10-team table, then they will play in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on July 9. In the scenario of India finishing second or third in the points table, they will feature in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on July 11.
Defending champions Australia start off with an easy match against Afghanistan on June 1, with Sri Lanka and New Zealand also clashing on the same day.
The World Cup will follow a different format this year, with all ten teams playing each other during the league stage, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals, a format last used in the 1992 edition.
Check out the complete World Cup schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|May 30
|England vs South Africa
|Oval, London
|1500 IST
|May 31
|Windies vs Pakistan
|Nottingham
|1500 IST
|Jun 1
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Cardiff
|1500 IST
|Jun 1
|Afghanistan vs Australia
|Bristol
|1800 IST
|Jun 2
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Oval, London
|1500 IST
|Jun 3
|England vs Pakistan
|Nottingham
|1500 IST
|Jun 4
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|Cardiff
|1500 IST
|Jun 5
|South Africa vs India
|Southampton
|1500 IST
|Jun 5
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Oval, London
|1800 IST
|Jun 6
|Australia vs Windies
|Nottingham
|1500 IST
|Jun 7
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Bristol
|1500 IST
|Jun 8
|England vs Bangladesh
|Cardiff
|1500 IST
|Jun 8
|Afghanistan vs New Zealand
|Taunton
|1800 IST
|Jun 9
|India vs Australia
|Oval, London
|1500 IST
|Jun 10
|South Africa vs Windies
|Southampton
|1500 IST
|Jun 11
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Bristol
|1500 IST
|Jun 12
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Taunton
|1500 IST
|Jun 13
|India vs New Zealand
|Nottingham
|1500 IST
|Jun 14
|England vs Windies
|Southampton
|1500 IST
|Jun 15
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|Oval, London
|1500 IST
|Jun 15
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Cardiff
|1800 IST
|Jun 16
|India vs Pakistan
|Manchester
|1500 IST
|Jun 17
|Windies vs Bangladesh
|Taunton
|1500 IST
|Jun 18
|England vs Afghanistan
|Manchester
|1500 IST
|Jun 19
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Birmingham
|1500 IST
|Jun 20
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Nottingham
|1500 IST
|Jun 21
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Leeds
|1500 IST
|Jun 22
|India vs Afghanistan
|Southampton
|1500 IST
|Jun 22
|Windies vs New Zealand
|Manchester
|1800 IST
|Jun 23
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Lord's
|1500 IST
|Jun 24
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Southampton
|1500 IST
|Jun 25
|England vs Australia
|Lord's
|1500 IST
|Jun 26
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Birmingham
|1500 IST
|Jun 27
|Windies vs India
|Manchester
|1500 IST
|Jun 28
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|Chester-le-Street
|1500 IST
|Jun 29
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Leeds
|1500 IST
|Jun 29
|New Zealand vs Australia
|Lord's
|1800 IST
|Jun 30
|England vs India
|Birmingham
|1500 IST
|Jul 1
|Sri Lanka vs Windies
|Chester-le-Street
|1500 IST
|Jul 2
|Bangladesh vs India
|Birmingham
|1500 IST
|Jul 3
|England vs New Zealand
|Chester-le-Street
|1500 IST
|Jul 4
|Afghanistan vs Windies
|Leeds
|1500 IST
|Jul 5
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Lord's
|1500 IST
|Jul 6
|Sri Lanka vs India
|Leeds
|1500 IST
|Jul 6
|Australia vs South Africa
|Manchester
|1800 IST
|Jul 9
|First Semi-Final
|Manchester
|1500 IST
|Jul 11
|Second Semi-Final
|Birmingham
|1500 IST
|Jul 14
|FINAL
|Lord's
|1500 IST
