News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Rohit unwinds with family before World Cup

PIX: Rohit unwinds with family before World Cup

May 17, 2019 20:46 IST

Maldives seems be a favourite with Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his family.

Having won the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and a few weeks still to the World Cup, Rohit was in the mood to unwind and he picked the Maldives as his destination.

Rohit tweeted with a picture, "Mission accomplished with this blue, time to don another blue in few weeks and hopefully do the same."

India vice-captain Rohit took off with his wife and daughter for a getaway. He added more pictures with caption, "Happy place."

Rohit Sharma recently became the most successful IPL captain and player after Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in the final. 

Presenting pictures from Rohit’s Maldives vacation with wife Ritika:

Rohit Sharma

 

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

 

Rediff Sports Desk
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Check out 2019 World Cup schedule

Check out 2019 World Cup schedule

Confident Rahul keeping it simple before World Cup

Confident Rahul keeping it simple before World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          