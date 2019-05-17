PIX: Rohit unwinds with family before World Cup

May 17, 2019 20:46 IST

Maldives seems be a favourite with Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his family.

Having won the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and a few weeks still to the World Cup, Rohit was in the mood to unwind and he picked the Maldives as his destination.

Rohit tweeted with a picture, "Mission accomplished with this blue, time to don another blue in few weeks and hopefully do the same."

India vice-captain Rohit took off with his wife and daughter for a getaway. He added more pictures with caption, "Happy place."

Rohit Sharma recently became the most successful IPL captain and player after Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Presenting pictures from Rohit’s Maldives vacation with wife Ritika: