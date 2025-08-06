HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Another Kiwi pacer sidelined with injury

Another Kiwi pacer sidelined with injury

August 06, 2025 12:49 IST

Uncapped left-arm seamer Ben Lister is likely to make his debut in the 2nd Test

Pacer Will O’Rourke was ruled out of second Zimbabwe Test with back injury and will be heading back home

Photograph: ICC/X

Black Caps paceman Will O'Rourke has been ruled out of the second Test against Zimbabwe by a back injury and will return to New Zealand for treatment, the team said on Wednesday.

O'Rourke pulled up injured after taking 3-28 in the second innings of last week's first Test in Bulawayo to help the tourists to a victory by nine wickets.

Uncapped left-arm seamer Ben Lister was already in Zimbabwe as injury cover and will remain with the squad for the remainder of the tour.

 

The right-armer is the second pace bowler that won't feature in the second Test because of injury after all-rounder Nathan Smith was previously ruled out of the contest due to an abdominal strain.

Zak Foulkes, who recently featured for the Black Caps in the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, has received his maiden call-up to the Test squad as a replacement for Smith.

Foulkes snapped two wickets in the three games he bowled, including the final, which New Zealand edged out by three runs against the Proteas.

Smith, who was a part of the Black Caps' nine-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the first Test, picked up an injury while batting in New Zealand's first innings and eventually retired hurt on 22*.

He also nabbed three wickets for the visitors in the first innings.

However, on Day 2 in Bulawayo, Smith sustained the injury while batting, and a subsequent MRI confirmed that he had picked up an abdominal strain.

The second and final Test starts at the same Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

AGENCIES
