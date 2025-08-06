Another Kiwi pacer sidelined with injury

Uncapped left-arm seamer Ben Lister is likely to make his debut in the 2nd Test

IMAGE: Pacer Will O’Rourke was ruled out of second Zimbabwe Test with back injury and will be heading back home. Photograph: ICC/X

Black Caps paceman Will O'Rourke has been ruled out of the second Test against Zimbabwe by a back injury and will return to New Zealand for treatment, the team said on Wednesday.

O'Rourke pulled up injured after taking 3-28 in the second innings of last week's first Test in Bulawayo to help the tourists to a victory by nine wickets.

Uncapped left-arm seamer Ben Lister was already in Zimbabwe as injury cover and will remain with the squad for the remainder of the tour.

The right-armer is the second pace bowler that won't feature in the second Test because of injury after all-rounder Nathan Smith was previously ruled out of the contest due to an abdominal strain.

Zak Foulkes, who recently featured for the Black Caps in the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, has received his maiden call-up to the Test squad as a replacement for Smith.

Foulkes snapped two wickets in the three games he bowled, including the final, which New Zealand edged out by three runs against the Proteas.

Smith, who was a part of the Black Caps' nine-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the first Test, picked up an injury while batting in New Zealand's first innings and eventually retired hurt on 22*.

He also nabbed three wickets for the visitors in the first innings.

However, on Day 2 in Bulawayo, Smith sustained the injury while batting, and a subsequent MRI confirmed that he had picked up an abdominal strain.

The second and final Test starts at the same Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.