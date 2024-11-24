IMAGE: A side-on view of Jasprit Bumrah's ball release. Photograph: X

As Jasprit Bumrah ripped through the Australian batting line-up on Day 1 of the first Test in Perth on Friday, 'Bumrah is the best in the world', Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram screamed into the microphone during commentary.

Bumrah, who took 5 for 30 to have Australia dismissed for 104, helped India take a handy 46-run lead in the first innings.

However, some Australian cricket fans questioned the legality of his bowling action after broadcasters continually beamed side-on views of Bumrah's ball release.

Bumrah has a noticeable bend in his arm before delivering the ball, leaving cricket fans questioning whether he's 'chucking'.

'How is Jaspreet Bumrah even allowed to bowl with that action?' one Aussie asked on social media. 'He is clearly chucking.'

Another wrote: 'Any expert here? Please explain why Bumrah's action is legal.'

While another commented: 'Fox Cricket analysing Bumrah's technique in slow motion and all I can see is a bent elbow and chucking.'

Under ICC laws, bowlers can't have their 'elbow extended by more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released'.

Replying to those questioning Bumrah's action, Amina from Pakistan tweeted: 'A hyperextension is a movement in the similar direction to the direction of movement -- not downward or to the side. This is why Bumrah's action is classified as legal since it is within the guidelines of hypermobility.'

Bowling coach and former England cricketer Ian Pont had explained on social media in 2022: 'You can see his arm straight from the wrist to elbow. The rule is when it is above the vertical that the elbow must not bend past 15 degrees. You can clearly see the forward flexion in his arm, which is a hyperextension. This is allowed (a forward bend) for people with hyper-mobile joints.

'A hyperextension is a movement in the similar direction to the direction of movement -- not downward or to the side. This is why Bumrah's action is classified as legal since it is within the guidelines of hypermobility.'