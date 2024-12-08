This is not a holiday: Gavaskar slams Team India

Don't waste time in hotel, no room for optional practice sessions: Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: India were thoroughly exposed in their 10-wicket loss in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Photograph: ICC/X

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has urged India not to "waste" time in their hotel rooms after the early finish of the pink ball Test, but utilise the two extra days by sweating it out in training so they can bounce back in the third game.

India were thoroughly exposed in their 10-wicket loss in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy with the match ending in less than two-and-a-half days as Australia bounced back to level the five-game series 1-1.

"Look at the remainder of the series as a three-match series. Forget it was a five-Test series. What I would like this Indian team to do is use the next couple of days for practice," Gavaskar told the official broadcaster.

"It's very important. You can't be sitting in your hotel room or wherever you're going because you have come here to play cricket."

"You don't have to practice the whole day. You can practice a session in the morning or afternoon, whichever time you choose, but do not waste these days. You would have been here playing a Test match if the Test match were to go on for five days," he added.

The third Test begins on December 14 and Gavaskar said the Indians should utilise the intervening time to get their rhythm back.

"You have to get yourself that much more time to get into the rhythm because you have not got the runs. Your bowlers haven't got the rhythm. There are others too who need time in the middle," he added.

Indian pacers were found wanting on a fast wicket that offered lateral movement, giving away plenty of runs in the first innings and allowing Australia, especially centurion Travis Head, to take a huge 157-run lead.

Gavaskar added that he did not believe in the concept of optional practice sessions, stating that the decision should solely rest with the captain and coach, not the players.

"This optional practice session is something that I don't believe. The decision for optional training should rest with the captain and the coach. The coach should say, 'Hey, you hit 150, you don't need to come to practice. Hey, you bowled 40 overs in the match, you don't need to come to practice.'

"They should not be given the option. If you give the players that option, a lot of them, especially the certainties, will say, 'No, I am going to stay in my room.' And that's not what Indian cricket needs."

He reminded the players that it was a privilege to play for India and they should do it wholeheartedly.

"Indian cricket needs people who are totally dedicated to their cause. It's an honour and privilege to be playing for India.

"I counted the number of days they will be here. It's 57 days in Australia. Out of those 57, if you count out five matches, then you are left with 32 days, two matches for the PM XI. Thirty days, they were going to get off. They had one extra day off in Perth, now two in Adelaide.

"My request to them is to please come and practice."

He made an exception for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying they were "experienced", but the others should go through the grind.

"Again, Bumrah doesn't have to practice. If Rohit and Virat don't have to practice, that's fine, because they are experienced players. Let the others come out and practice," he added.