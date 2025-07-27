Nitish breaks silence on SRH exit rumours

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy was one of the five players retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction for Rs 6 crore. Photograph: BCCI

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has dismissed rumours suggesting he is contemplating quitting his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.



After reports claimed that he was unhappy at the franchise, Reddy clarified that his bond with SRH remains strong, declaring he will always 'stand by this team.'



'I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years

of shared passion. I'll always stand by this team,' he posted on X.Reddy was one of the five players retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction for Rs 6 crore.However, he endured a modest season, scoring 182 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 118.95, without a fifty, and managing only two wickets.

The 21-year-old is currently part of the Indian squad in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After a poor outing in second Test in Birmingham -- scoring just two runs across two innings --he bounced back in the next match at Lord's with 43 runs and three wickets.