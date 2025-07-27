Azhar slams India-Pak cricket hypocrisy: 'Play all or play none'

IMAGE: India's Hardik Pandya is congratulated by Pakistan players after their Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has weighed in on some of the most debated issues in cricket at the moment — the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup fixture, veteran cricketers opting out of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) match against Pakistan, and India’s performance in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Speaking about the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash, scheduled for September 14 as part of the Asia Cup under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Azharuddin said, "I always say that everything should happen, or if it does not happen, then it should not happen at all. If you're not playing bilateral matches, then you shouldn't play international events too — that's what I believe. But whatever the government and the board decide will happen..."

His remarks come at a time when political tensions continue to cast a shadow over sporting engagements between India and Pakistan, with bilateral series having been suspended for years.

The former skipper also addressed the recent trend of Indian veterans opting out of their match against Pakistan in the privately-organized World Championship of Legends.

"The veterans' league is not official — it's not sanctioned by the ICC or the BCCI. It’s conducted privately. But the Asia Cup is a tournament governed by the ACC," he noted.