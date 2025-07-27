Ever-reliable Rahul hits another major milestone!

In 219 matches across all formats, the 33-year-old Karnataka batter has accumulated 9,050 runs at an average of 40.04.



IMAGE: K L Rahul scored a fine half-century on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England to take his tally of international runs to 9,000. Photograph: BCCI

● SCORECARD

India's opening batter K L Rahul continued his impressive run of form with another half-century on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Saturday.

Rahul, who is batting on 87 off 210 balls, and skipper Shubman Gill (76 not out off 167 balls) steadied India after Chris Woakes sent back both openers with nothing on the board.

In the process, Rahul, the most consistent performer with the bat for the visitors so far in the series, completed 9,000 runs in international cricket across all formats.

In 219 matches, the 33-year-old Karnataka batter has accumulated 9,050 runs at an average of 40.04. He has slammed 19 centuries and 58 fifties.

He has also become the second Asian opener to aggregate 500-plus runs in a Test series in England, after legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar (542 in 1979).

Rahul is only the second visiting opener to do so in England in the 21st century after former South African opener Graeme Smith (714 runs in 2003).

In the ongoing series, he has slammed 508 runs in four matches at an average of 72.57 with two hundreds and fifties each.

India are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series and they will have to dig deep on the final day to save the fourth Test.

During India's first innings, Rahul completed 1,000 Test runs in England, becoming only the fifth Indian to do so after legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli.

With 1,575 runs, Tendulkar tops the charts, followed by Dravid (1,376), Gavaskar (1,152), and Kohli (1,096).