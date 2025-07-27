Shubman Gill equals greats Bradman, Gavaskar

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century during Day 5 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India skipper Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books after becoming only the third captain in the history of Test cricket to score four centuries in a series.



Gill registered his fourth century of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against England, on Day 5 of the fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday.



He got to the landmark off 228 balls with a single off Chris Woakes in the 83rd over to continue his incredibe run with the bat in the five-Test series in England.



This was his fourth hundred of the series, equalling the records set by batting greats Sir Donald Bradman, who as Australia captain scored four centuries against India in a home series 1947-48 and Sunil Gavaskar, who as India skipper hit centuries at home against West Indies in 1978-79.

He also becomes the third Indian to score four centuries in a series after Gavaskar, who achieved the feat twice -- both times against West Indies in 1971 and 1978-79, while Virat Kohli hit four hundreds in Australia in 2014-15.



Gill started his captaincy stint with a bang when he made 147 in the first Test at Headingley, before hitting 269 and 161

runs in the second match at Leeds.

He eventually perished for 103, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith off pacer Jofra Archer.



Gill is also the third India batter to amass 700-plus runs in a Test series. His current tally stands at 722 runs in eight innings as he sets his eyes on Gavaskar's record for the most by an Indian batter in a Test series, when he made 774 in the West Indies in 1971.