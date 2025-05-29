Next gen has determination to win in England: Pathan

'With a new generation stepping up, Team India is not just carrying forward a legacy -- they are writing a new chapter in our cricketing history.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is all set to lead a new-look Test team for the five-match tour of England starting next month. Photograph: BCCI

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that the current Indian Test team has the "talent and determination" to face the toughest challenges in the longest format of the game.

India travel to England for a five-match Test series starting from June 20, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

This will be India's first bilateral series since both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

Speaking on the Indian Test squad for the England series, Irfan Pathan said it as a part of the Sony Sports network campaign Naya India, Dhakad India, "Test cricket in England is the ultimate examination of skill, temperament, and character. With a new generation stepping up, Team India is not just carrying forward a legacy -- they are writing a new chapter in our cricketing history. I am confident that this team has the talent and determination to take on the toughest challenges and inspire a new wave of fans across the country."

On Saturday, May 24, Shubman Gill was appointed as the new Test captain for India, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy in the longest format, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the highly anticipated five-match Test series.

India has added Abhimanyu Easwaran to the Test squad. He has been a domestic cricket stalwart for Bengal, with 101 first-class games, 7,674 runs at an average of 48.87, 27 centuries, and 29 fifties behind him. He had a disappointing tour to Australia last year, where he scored just 36 runs in four innings.

Following Kohli's retirement from the longest format of the game, a couple of budding and solidified figures like Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair have been added to the middle-order.

In the bowling department, right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the unit on English soil. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Shardul Thakur are the other fast bowlers in the squad.