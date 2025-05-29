HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Onus on Gill-led India to set new benchmarks for future

Onus on Gill-led India to set new benchmarks for future

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 29, 2025 10:14 IST

x

Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant will face a massive battle to inspire their team in the five-match Test series in England starting next month

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant will face a massive battle to inspire their team in the five-match Test series in England starting next month. Photograph: ANI Photo

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes India's upcoming five-match Test tour to England will be a defining moment for the next generation of Indian cricket.

Pujara underlined the immense challenge that the India-England rivalry poses, particularly on English soil.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having announced their retirements from Test cricket earlier this month, India is posed with bigger battles.

 

'The India-England Test series has always been a true measure of a team's grit and adaptability,' Pujara said on Sony Sports.

'In the last 100 years, India has managed to win only 3 out of 19 series played on English soil, which highlights just how challenging this contest has been for us,' he added.

'With a young and dynamic squad, this tour represents a significant turning point for Indian cricket,' he noted.

'I look forward to witnessing how this group rises to the occasion and sets new benchmarks for future generations,' he said.

The upcoming series will mark Shubman Gill's debut as Test captain and he will face a stern test of leadership against the English.

The series against England will commence from June through to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gill capable of handling Test captaincy: Kumble
Gill capable of handling Test captaincy: Kumble
Shubman Gill's Crown of Thorns
Shubman Gill's Crown of Thorns
'The one who really scares me is Bumrah'
'The one who really scares me is Bumrah'
Can Gambhir Turn Boys Into Men?
Can Gambhir Turn Boys Into Men?
Will Sai Sudharsan Be IPL 2025's MVP?
Will Sai Sudharsan Be IPL 2025's MVP?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Fun Facts About Abhirami

webstory image 2

8 Of India's First Airports: Runways Of History

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Tharoor shows proof that Pak Army attended terrorist funerals after Op Sindoor0:44

Tharoor shows proof that Pak Army attended terrorist...

Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport1:06

Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert1:25

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD