Onus on Gill-led India to set new benchmarks for future

Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant will face a massive battle to inspire their team in the five-match Test series in England starting next month.

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes India's upcoming five-match Test tour to England will be a defining moment for the next generation of Indian cricket.

Pujara underlined the immense challenge that the India-England rivalry poses, particularly on English soil.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having announced their retirements from Test cricket earlier this month, India is posed with bigger battles.

'The India-England Test series has always been a true measure of a team's grit and adaptability,' Pujara said on Sony Sports.



'In the last 100 years, India has managed to win only 3 out of 19 series played on English soil, which highlights just how challenging this contest has been for us,' he added.

'With a young and dynamic squad, this tour represents a significant turning point for Indian cricket,' he noted.

'I look forward to witnessing how this group rises to the occasion and sets new benchmarks for future generations,' he said.

The upcoming series will mark Shubman Gill's debut as Test captain and he will face a stern test of leadership against the English.

The series against England will commence from June through to August 2025, with matches at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).