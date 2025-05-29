HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » GT middle-order struggles down to lack of exposure?

GT middle-order struggles down to lack of exposure?

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 29, 2025 11:08 IST

x

'I think our middle order is not getting exposed. So, no one knows how strong our middle order is.'

In the game against LSG, Shahrukh Khan came up the order and hit a solid 57 and that could hold key to GT in Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians on Friday

IMAGE: In the game against LSG, Shahrukh Khan came up the order and hit a solid 57 and that could hold key to GT in Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Arshad Khan said that the team is preparing well for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, discussing past mistakes to improve, and planning for the upcoming match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1 on Friday.

Punjab stayed at the top of the standings, while RCB moved to the second spot. RCB have booked a date with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans, who slipped to third, will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.

 

"We are making good preparations for the play-offs. We have discussed the mistakes that we have made in the past. And we are preparing to make it better. And we are planning well for the upcoming matches," Arshad Khan said in a media interaction.

"I think our middle order is not getting exposed. So, no one knows how strong our middle order is... And our lower order is also very good. So, I think that is why everyone is not getting exposed. But it is nothing like that. Our middle order is very strong. And we are preparing for the upcoming matches."

Arshad Khan also reflected on their previous fixture against Chennai Super Kings, acknowledging it wasn't their best.

"I think our last game was not that good. But now that we are talking about our eliminator, whether we play the eliminator or the qualifier, it is important to win. So, we are getting to play an extra game, which is God's plan. So, we will try to play an extra game and reach the final and then win the final," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Punjab Police on high alert for IPL play-offs
Punjab Police on high alert for IPL play-offs
Qualifier 1: Punjab Or RCB? Who Will Win?
Qualifier 1: Punjab Or RCB? Who Will Win?
I'm Not A Selector: Gambhir On Shreyas Omission
I'm Not A Selector: Gambhir On Shreyas Omission
Onus on Gill-led India to set new benchmarks
Onus on Gill-led India to set new benchmarks
Tsitsipas blames 'immaturity' after stunning loss
Tsitsipas blames 'immaturity' after stunning loss

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Fun Facts About Abhirami

webstory image 2

Bridgerton Season 4 On Its Way: Read All The Deets

webstory image 3

8 Of India's First Airports: Runways Of History

VIDEOS

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated terrorist sitting with Munir'13:56

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated...

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert1:25

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini spotted outside the gym 0:32

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini spotted outside the gym

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD