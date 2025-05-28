Punjab Police on high alert for IPL play-offs

IMAGE: Members of Punjab Police review security arrangements at the at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League is unlikely to be impacted due to security reasons in the aftermath of the recent conflict between India and Pakistan following the barbaric Pahalgam attack, the Punjab Police said on Wednesday.

The IPL had to be rescheduled after the tournament was suspended for a week following the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

According to the revised schedule, Mullanpur will host the qualifier 1 on Thursday and the eliminator on Friday, while the qualifier 2 and the final will be held in Ahmedabad on June 1 and 3.

"There are two very important matches at Mullanpur stadium tomorrow and day after tomorrow. There is a qualifier and an eliminator. People are coming from all corners of India. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people," Arpit Shukla, Special DGP (Law and Order), Punjab said.

"We have arranged for extensive security around the stadium and its periphery. Today, there was a review of it. A police force of more than 2,500 have been deployed, including around 65 Gazetted officers.

"We will ensure that those who are coming do not face any kind of trouble. On the other hand, the security measures will be very strict. Yesterday, we had a rehearsal of the mock drill. Today also the police force is rehearsing the mock drill," he added.

India is set to conduct fresh civil defence mock drills in several states on Thursday to bolster emergency preparedness in the aftermath of the conflict with Pakistan earlier this month. The exercise will take place in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

India conducted its first mock drill since 1971 earlier this month, hours before launching Operation Sindoor.