Rediff.com  » Cricket » New Zealand's Nicholls faces ball-tampering charges

New Zealand's Nicholls faces ball-tampering charges

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 10, 2023 17:41 IST
New Zealand Test batter Henry Nicholls seemed to brush the ball against a helmet during a change of ends at this week's Plunket Shield match between Nicholls's Canterbury and Auckland, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

IMAGE: New Zealand Test batter Henry Nicholls seemed to brush the ball against a helmet during a change of ends at this week's Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

New Zealand Test player Henry Nicholls has been charged with violating New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct after being reported by umpires for ball-tampering in a domestic first-class match.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Nicholls seemed to brush the ball against a helmet during a change of ends at this week's Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

 

"Nicholls has been reported for allegedly breaching Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the Code during Day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval," read a statement from New Zealand Cricket on Friday.

Nicholls’s action "involves changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket”.

According to New Zealand Cricket, the complaint has been referred to a first-class cricket commissioner. The hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Nicholls will join New Zealand’s Test squad on a tour of Bangladesh later this month. He has not responded to the accusation.

He went on to lead his team to an eight-wicket victory in the match.

Canterbury declared their first innings on 413 for 9, after Auckland were bowled out for 217 in the first innings, with Nicholls top-scoring with 120.

When Canterbury set a winning target of 61, he scored another unbeaten 30 for the loss of two wickets.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's top limited-overs players are in India for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, where victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday edged the 2019 runners-up closer to the semi-finals.

