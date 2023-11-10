News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chief selector blames 'external conspiracy' for SL's WC debacle

Chief selector blames 'external conspiracy' for SL's WC debacle

Source: PTI
November 10, 2023 15:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Kusal Mendis didn't play up to his potential

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Kusal Mendis didn't play up to his potential. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Chief Selector Pramodaya Wickramasinghe on Friday alleged that Sri Lanka's disastrous show at the ongoing ODI World Cup was a result "of a conspiracy from outside".

The Sri Lankan cricket team returned home early Friday morning from India after their five-wicket loss in the last group stage match against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Pressed for reasons for the poor performance, Wickramasingha, a member of the World Cup-winning 1996 team, said, "Give me two days to disclose everything about it. This was the result of a conspiracy from outside."

 

"It is very sad, I am taking responsibility,” he told reporters at the airport.

Sri Lanka recorded their worst World Cup performance since 1992, winning only two of their nine games.

The former champions were marred by a series of injuries, warranting replacements outside the original squad. That even led to a change of captaincy mid tournament.

Their disastrous show against India, where they were all out for 56, triggered a backlash at home.

The sports minister then fired the governing body, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) which was then reinstated by the court of appeal, thus further deepening the crisis situation.

On Thursday, a joint government and opposition resolution in parliament demanded the resignation of the SLC's management.

The government, which is split over the minister's decision to sack the SLC board of management, came out with a report, recommending a brand new constitution for the governing body with a new voting structure to appoint office bearers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
I Don't Get This Indian Cricket Team
I Don't Get This Indian Cricket Team
SL's parliament tells 'corrupt' cricket board to resign
SL's parliament tells 'corrupt' cricket board to resign
PHOTOS: NZ swat aside Sri Lanka, put one foot in semis
PHOTOS: NZ swat aside Sri Lanka, put one foot in semis
Nothing is happening at ground level: SC on air crisis
Nothing is happening at ground level: SC on air crisis
How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers
How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers
Delhi puts off odd-even car rationing scheme
Delhi puts off odd-even car rationing scheme
SEE: How To Make Beautiful Rangolis
SEE: How To Make Beautiful Rangolis

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'What sets Virat apart is his mental strength'

'What sets Virat apart is his mental strength'

ICC WC: Coach Silverwood reviews SL's shambolic show

ICC WC: Coach Silverwood reviews SL's shambolic show

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances