News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New Zealand stun England in thriller; level series 1-1

New Zealand stun England in thriller; level series 1-1

February 28, 2023 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neil Wagner

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Neil Wagner celebrates his wicket of James Anderson. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Neil Wagner took four wickets and held two crucial catches as New Zealand pulled off a 'Mission Improbable' by beating England by one run in the second Test on a nerve-jangling day five on Tuesday after being made to follow on.

Having set England 258 to win, New Zealand's hopes had faded as Joe Root (95) and Ben Stokes (33) produced a 121-run stand to cut the deficit to 57 runs with five wickets in hand on a sunny afternoon at the Basin Reserve.

 

Enter Wagner, who had both out slogging then nervelessly held catches in the deep to help remove Stuart Broad (11) and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for 35.

Foakes's wicket left tailenders Jack Leach and James Anderson needing seven runs for victory, and Anderson smacked a boundary off Wagner to trim the margin to two runs.

Wagner came again and had Anderson caught down the leg side for four to trigger jubilation among the New Zealand players and fans.

It was only the fourth win in the history of Test cricket by a team asked to follow on, and the second time a team had won a Test by a single run after West Indies beat Australia by a run in Adelaide in January 1993.

The two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw, with England having won the first Test in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shot selection is critical on these tracks: Bharat
Shot selection is critical on these tracks: Bharat
Starc set to play 3rd Test despite finger 'discomfort'
Starc set to play 3rd Test despite finger 'discomfort'
Blow for MI, Bumrah may miss IPL 2023!
Blow for MI, Bumrah may miss IPL 2023!
Why stocks of listed REITs are risky near-term bets
Why stocks of listed REITs are risky near-term bets
FIFA awards: And the winner is, once again...
FIFA awards: And the winner is, once again...
How online abuse pushed this SA player to alcoholism
How online abuse pushed this SA player to alcoholism
No definitive conclusion on Covid origin: White House
No definitive conclusion on Covid origin: White House

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Back to basics for Australia in the nets!

PIX: Back to basics for Australia in the nets!

McGrath wants Aus batters to value their wicket

McGrath wants Aus batters to value their wicket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances