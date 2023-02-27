News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shot selection is critical on these tracks: Bharat

Shot selection is critical on these tracks: Bharat

Source: PTI
February 27, 2023 18:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'You can't just defend, you have to look for scoring opportunities, that is what I tried to do.'

KS Bharat scored an attacking 23 off 22 balls, comprising three fours and a six in the 2nd Test in Delhi

IMAGE: KS Bharat scored an attacking 23 off 22 balls, comprising three fours and a six in the 2nd Test in Delhi. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The wickets so far in the Border-Gavaskar trophy have not been unplayable but require the batters to trust their defence, said India wicketkeeper K S Bharat on Monday.

Having been part of the Test side for past 12 months, Bharat finally made his debut in the ongoing series with Rishabh Pant recovering from the injuries he sustained during a car accident in December.

Bharat was impressive behind the stumps in the first two Tests and played a morale- boosting knock in India's chase of 115 in Delhi.

 

Sent ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the small run chase, Bharat scored an attacking 23 off 22 balls, comprising three fours and a six.

"I enjoyed whatever I did in Delhi. My job was to keep it simple. You just need to back your defence. The wickets are not unplayable. You apply yourself, back your defence and there is definitely scope for batters to score," said Bharat.

"Rohit bhai told me that I will bat at No 6 in the second innings in Delhi. The moment Australia were all out, I was ready to bat and contribute. The intent is never a problem, shot selection is critical on these tracks. Runs will come here if shot selection is right.

"You can't just defend, you have to look for scoring opportunities, that is what I tried to do."

Bharat has a tough job of keeping wickets with the skilful R Ashwin and Jadeja in operation.

"They are top-class spinners. It is not easy keeping but keeping in domestic cricket all these years has helped."

He got the opportunity to make his Test debut in unfortunate circumstances as Pant got injured. Bharat said he was always ready to take the next step.

"As a player you always expect the opportunity to come to your door. For me I have always prepared myself for any opportunity.

"I got to play in Nagpur after my time with India A and years of domestic cricket. You want to play for the country, it is the biggest dream. When the opportunity comes I will take it," added Bharat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Back to basics for Australia in the nets!
PIX: Back to basics for Australia in the nets!
10 all out! The lowest score in T20 cricket...
10 all out! The lowest score in T20 cricket...
Like Mumbai Indians' WPL Jersey?
Like Mumbai Indians' WPL Jersey?
PIX: Rahul, Gill grind it out simultaneously in nets
PIX: Rahul, Gill grind it out simultaneously in nets
Court remands Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4
Court remands Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4
Investors' wealth sinks Rs 10.42 lakh cr in 7 sessions
Investors' wealth sinks Rs 10.42 lakh cr in 7 sessions
UP police gun down accused in Umesh Pal's murder
UP police gun down accused in Umesh Pal's murder

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Rahul, Gill grind it out simultaneously in nets

PIX: Rahul, Gill grind it out simultaneously in nets

Richa Ghosh only Indian in ICC's 'Most Valuable Team'

Richa Ghosh only Indian in ICC's 'Most Valuable Team'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances